Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.44

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and traded as high as $44.03. Flight Centre Travel Group shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 102,271 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.