Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd (NYSE:FLC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48, 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile (NYSE:FLC)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.