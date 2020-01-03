Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd (NYSE:FLC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48, 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 30.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

