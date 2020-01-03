Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, and pricing strategy help it stand tall in the dynamic retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base, improving supply chain and delivering better WOW products. Strategic endeavors, healthy performance of new outlets and decent comps run aided Five Below to post better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2019 results. This prompted management to lift the low end of fiscal 2019 sales and earnings view. Although net sales continued to improve, earnings per share fell year over year. We note that higher cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses hurt the bottom line. Management expects SG&A expenses to deleverage slightly in fiscal 2019.”

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 54.4% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.