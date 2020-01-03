First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.45 and last traded at $40.74, approximately 10,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 4,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4909 per share. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 15.91% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

