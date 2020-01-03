First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81, approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter.

