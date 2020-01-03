First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.90, 4,401 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 59,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.
About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI)
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.
