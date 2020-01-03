First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.90, 4,401 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 59,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

