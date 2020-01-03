First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $59.93, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1,674.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

