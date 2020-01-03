First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.98, approximately 330 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0916 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 29.63% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

