First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.64 and last traded at $77.64, approximately 137 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 262.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAD)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.