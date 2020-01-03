First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.51 and last traded at $48.05, 28,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 39,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

