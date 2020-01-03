First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $55.69, approximately 25 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,645.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

