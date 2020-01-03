First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85, approximately 182 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 15.22% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

