First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.74, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 129.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 70.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

