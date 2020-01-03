First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 762,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 716% from the previous session’s volume of 93,473 shares.The stock last traded at $45.65 and had previously closed at $45.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXR)

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

