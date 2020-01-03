First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 762,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 716% from the previous session’s volume of 93,473 shares.The stock last traded at $45.65 and had previously closed at $45.13.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXR)
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
