First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.52, approximately 827 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

