First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.52, approximately 827 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)
First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
