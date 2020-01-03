First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66, 1,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 254.8% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 35.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 101,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 194,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter.

