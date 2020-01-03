First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.90, approximately 4,266 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 66,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2577 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,855 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG)

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

