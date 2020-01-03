First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.90, approximately 4,266 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 66,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2577 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.
About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG)
First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
