First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,070 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 268.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

