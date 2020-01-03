First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 91 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $13.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.38 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

