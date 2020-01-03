First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 160 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $199.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

