First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $6.32 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,721. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

