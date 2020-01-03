First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in VF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after buying an additional 329,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after buying an additional 1,045,204 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of VF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,072,000 after buying an additional 69,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VF by 153.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of VF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $99.77. 720,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,286. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.