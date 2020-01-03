First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,067 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

ECL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.12. 405,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

