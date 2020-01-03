Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fidus Investment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

