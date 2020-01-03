FidexToken One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,762.00 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One FidexToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, FidexToken has traded 26% lower against the dollar. FidexToken has a market capitalization of $8,161.00 and $5,762.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01401141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FidexToken

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,128,335,553 tokens. FidexToken’s official message board is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250 . FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market . FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange

FidexToken Token Trading

FidexToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidexToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidexToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

