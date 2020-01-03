Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lessened by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,185,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260,048. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $208.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,888,662 shares of company stock valued at $354,170,438 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

