EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Hits $3.73 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $3.73 million and $13,703.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00008495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.07 or 0.06019889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.