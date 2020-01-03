Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Trading Up 6.4%

Essentra PLC (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) shares traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, 390 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 581% from the average session volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.15.

