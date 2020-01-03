Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

ERO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

ERO stock traded down C$1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 191,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,577. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.71. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$9.93 and a 52-week high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

