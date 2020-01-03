Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Epizyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of EPZM opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Epizyme by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

