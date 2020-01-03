Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0009

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $107,138.00 and approximately $490.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008295 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

