Energycoin (ENRG) Achieves Market Cap of $162,014.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $162,014.00 and $237.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

