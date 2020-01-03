Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $736.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to announce sales of $736.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $738.20 million and the lowest is $734.77 million. Energizer posted sales of $571.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.79 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its stake in Energizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Energizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 1,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.55. 635,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Energizer has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

