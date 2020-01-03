Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.14

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 17611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

