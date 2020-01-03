EHang (NYSE:EH) Trading 18.1% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NYSE:EH) traded up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $12.70, 228,900 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

About EHang (NYSE:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

