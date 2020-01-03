eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.77.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after buying an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after buying an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,796,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,686,000 after buying an additional 1,168,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

