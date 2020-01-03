Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Major Shareholder Acquires $353,702.05 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $353,702.05. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
