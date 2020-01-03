Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Major Shareholder Acquires $353,702.05 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $353,702.05. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 41.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

