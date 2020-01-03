DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Down 31.2%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) traded down 31.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.62, 7,770,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 554% from the average session volume of 1,188,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

The company has a market cap of $679.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. Equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 36.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

