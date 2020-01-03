Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

