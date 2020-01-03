Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Shares Up 6.3%

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, 169,031 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 677,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dropcar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Dropcar alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative return on equity of 236.23% and a negative net margin of 224.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

Dropcar Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dropcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.