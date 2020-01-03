Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Domtar anticipates seasonally higher maintenance activity due to annual shutdowns at some of its major facilities might negatively impact Pulp and Paper business’ results in the ongoing quarter. Further, the Paper segment is likely to be negatively impacted by a seasonally unfavorable mix during the quarter. The company expects to incur higher maintenance costs in the fourth-quarter. Moreover, global demand for softwood and pulp is also likely to be volatile due to consumer inventory swings, macroeconomic conditions and trade disputes. Domtar expects raw-material cost inflation will strain margins. Also, given its international presence, the company often faces unfavorable foreign currency movements, impacting its top-line growth. Domtar's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone downward revisions lately.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 268,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,166. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Domtar has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domtar will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Domtar by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

