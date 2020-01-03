Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Tidex, Bitsane and Gate.io. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $250.24 million and approximately $65.10 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00573563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010807 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,742,527,214 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Stocks.Exchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Exrates, CoinEx, Exmo, Indodax, C-Patex, Coinsquare, OpenLedger DEX, Bitsane, Crex24, Ovis, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptomate, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, FreiExchange, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Tidex, Bits Blockchain, Bittrex, Livecoin, C-CEX, Bittylicious, QBTC, Koineks, Graviex, Coindeal, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Robinhood, Cryptohub, Instant Bitex, Novaexchange, cfinex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

