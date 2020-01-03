Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $23.98

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $23.98. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 116,471 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

