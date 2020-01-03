Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.69. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 27,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,533. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.