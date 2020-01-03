Digital Gold (GOLD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.95 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $49.48 or 0.00669259 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $175,796.00 and $2.95 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

