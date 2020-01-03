Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,570 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,179.50 ($41.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,282.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

