Deutsche Bank Reiterates “GBX 169” Price Target for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 169 ($2.22) target price on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BT.A. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 196.06 ($2.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.