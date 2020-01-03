Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,070 shares of company stock worth $72,372,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,208 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 57.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,175 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 134.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 684,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 490,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. Dell has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

