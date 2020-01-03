DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.12

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $3,925.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004212 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001208 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051294 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

