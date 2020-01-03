DDKoin (DDK) 1-Day Volume Hits $29,071.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $29,071.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00028902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.